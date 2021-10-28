Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to cope with the Liverpool transformation brought about by two players.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United on Sunday, there was a lot to talk about.

It was the Reds’ biggest ever away win against their North-West rivals, and it also kept their record of being the Premier League’s only surviving unbeaten team intact.

The manner in which the match was played meant that much of the attention in the days that followed was focused on Liverpool’s dazzling offense and Manchester United’s woeful defense.

The ease with which Liverpool shut out their opponents at the other end was overlooked.

Despite their current difficulties, United has remained a threat in attack in recent weeks, scoring eight goals in their last four games. On the other hand, they drew a blank at Old Trafford on Sunday.

They aren’t alone in their attacking struggles against the Reds; only Manchester City has faced less shots and shots on target so far this season.

One of the underappreciated reasons for teams’ struggles to create chances against Liverpool is their high-line expertise.

Liverpool has a good track record of dominating most opponents in terms of ball possession and territory. This drives opponents into their own defensive half, allowing Liverpool’s centre-backs to press forward near the halfway line and encircle the opposition.

Liverpool counter-presses when the ball is lost, and they are typically quite successful at it. As a result of this, combined with a high defensive line, opponents have very little room to try to play their way out and launch an attack.

As a result, they’ll almost certainly be compelled to throw long forward passes in the hopes of exposing the space behind the defensive line.

However, many attackers have trouble timing their runs in behind Liverpool’s line and are frequently caught offside.

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have pulled back a consolation goal for the hosts, but the goal was ruled out for offside, one of seven free kicks awarded in Liverpool’s favor as a result of offsides.

And, more importantly, Liverpool’s opponents have been caught offside 40 times this season. That is the greatest level. “The summary has come to an end.”