Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Manchester United’s rivals for only $36 million, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus has reportedly been offered to Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2021.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo’s super-agent Jorge Mendes has proposed the Portuguese forward as a replacement for Harry Kane.

According to talkSport, Juventus wants Ronaldo out of their pay structure, which is why the Turin club is willing to accept a transfer fee as low as $36 million for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The former Real Madrid star’s current contract with Juventus expires in a year, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A club. Ronaldo had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) several times before to Lionel Messi’s arrival.

However, it was recently claimed that PSG has agreed to let Kylian Mbappe depart as a free agent in 2022 because Ronaldo has been recognized as a good alternative for the Frenchman. PSG, who have already signed four free players this summer, hoped to bring in Ronaldo without having to spend any money.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has long expressed his desire to bring Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo together at his club. Al-Khelaifi has taken a step closer to realizing his ambition by signing Messi this summer. The 2015 Ballon d’Or podium would be made up of Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo. Messi received 41.3 percent of the vote in that edition. Cristiano came in second with 27.7%, and Neymar came in third with 7.8%.

Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester City will be difficult due to his tight ties to the Etihad side’s rivals Manchester United. Ronaldo originally gained notoriety while playing for Manchester United at Old Trafford, where he spent six years. Ronaldo scored 118 goals for Manchester United during his time there, helping the club win three Premier League crowns and a Champions League cup. As a Manchester United player, he also earned his first of five Ballon d’Or titles.

Mendes was reportedly said to have approached Manchester United about a prospective deal for his celebrity client. Ronaldo’s former team was said to be interested in bringing him back, but only if he agreed to take a 50% wage cut. Since then, there has been no further information on the matter.