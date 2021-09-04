Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out in training by a former Liverpool player who is most known for a moment that made the audience squirm.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the global phenomenon that is the CR7 global brand, the record-breaking goals, the hoopla surrounding his return to Manchester United – it’s all down to a former Liverpool player, according to reports.

Phil Babb scored his only goal for the Reds in 170 appearances for the club on this day 25 years ago.

On a return to Highfield Road to face his former club Coventry City, the defender scored the lone goal of the match on 68 minutes, side-footing in from Jason McAteer’s cross after his fellow Republic of Ireland international had been supplied the ball from a short free-kick by Michael Thomas.

Babb, unknowing of the beast he would eventually unwittingly unleash on Kopites, said at the moment, “The lads are still in shock, even more than I.” I haven’t made it down yet. It’s a great feeling to score against your former team.”

Although he never quite reached the heights of Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s current colossus at the back, Babb was the Reds’ 1990s equivalent of Jurgen Klopp’s Dutch Master, given that when he arrived at Anfield on September 1, 1994, he was the most expensive defender in British football at £3.6 million.

In his first season with Liverpool, his pointed finger gesture while celebrating the League Cup final win over Bolton Wanderers with John Scales and Rob Jones seemed to indicate that this was trophy “number one” for him, with the hope that there would be more to come at a club where securing silverware had been a regular occurrence in the recent past, but that proved to be his only major honor.

Babb, who is well-liked by both teammates and fans, is now a regular at Liverpool legends matches and club events all around the world.

He got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in 2019, wearing his Reds tie and lapel badge, an honor commonly bestowed on visiting dignitaries such as US Presidents.

But in the end, it’s his time. “The summary has come to an end.”