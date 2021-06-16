Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Portugal, attributes his success to maturing with age.

Cristiano Ronaldo credits his long-term success to his capacity to adapt as he has gotten older.

The 36-year-old Portugal captain will lead his country once more as they begin their Euro 2020 campaign in Hungary on Tuesday, hoping to defend the crown they won five years ago in France.

“As a squad, we don’t know yet,” Ronaldo said at a press conference when asked if they and he were better or worse positioned to reach their goals. This is a unique competition.

“We’re not the same team we were in 2016, this is a younger team with a lot of potential, and the only way to find out if we’re better or worse than we were in 2016 is to play.

“I’m not the same player I was 18 years ago, 10 years ago, or five years ago on a personal level. We continue to make adjustments. The ability to adjust is the most intellectual trait possessed by a football player.

“I’ve learnt to adjust from the age of 18 to 36. Regardless of silverware, I’ve always changed and adapted, and on a personal level, as well as collectively with the teams I’ve played for, I’ve always been able to win.”

Ronaldo, who has 104 international goals to his record, will make history by becoming the first man to appear in five Euros finals, but he thinks that personal achievements are secondary.

“I’m not awed by this record,” he remarked. It’s a good record, but winning back-to-back Euros would be much better.”

Five years ago, the Group F rivals met in France, with Ronaldo scoring twice as his side rallied from behind three times to draw 3-3 in Lyon, and their challenge in Budapest may not be much easier this time.

Hungary’s Italian head coach Marco Rossi is fully aware of the challenge his team faces, especially with France and Germany lurking in the wings, and he acknowledged he would gladly accept Ronaldo’s earlier statement that he would prefer to lose tomorrow at the Puskas Arena than winning the final.

“Of course, if that were possible,” Rossi answered with a smile.

(This is a brief piece.)