Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asks Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to do one thing for him.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo may be dissatisfied with the performance of his Manchester United colleagues.

Ronaldo has been outstanding since returning to Manchester United this summer, scoring five goals in all competitions. According to reports, the club’s recent string of poor results has motivated him to make a particular request to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo is well-known in the sport for always giving his all for whatever side he plays for, and his second stint with Manchester United is no exception. According to ESPN, citing anonymous sources, he is now encouraging Solskjaer to instruct his teammates to “move the ball faster in attacking areas.”

Ronaldo has “made it clear to Solskjaer” and the rest of the Manchester United coaching staff, according to the outlet’s sources, that “he can further increase his goal ratio” if the other Manchester United players on the field with him “become sharper and quicker when distributing the ball in the opposition half.”

Ronaldo has carried on where he left off for the Red Devils, proving to be an excellent starting center-forward. However, contrary to the ESPN claim, the changes made by Solskjaer in the roster for the club’s latest English Premier League encounter against Everton looked to be unrelated to Ronaldo’s alleged request.

Instead of starting the Portuguese striker, the Norwegian benched his former teammate, which was not well received by Manchester United supporters.

The Red Devils were unable to outscore Everton, and the match finished in a 1-1 tie. Anthony Martial, the striker who replaced Ronaldo in the starting lineup, scored the team’s sole goal of the game.

After the game, Solskjaer addressed the controversial decision, emphasizing the importance of a coach correctly managing his players’ effort during a “long season.”

“You have to make decisions over the course of a long, lengthy season and manage the players’ workload,” the manager explained. “In my opinion, the decision was correct. Edinson [Cavani, who also came in] needed minutes, he got an hour, he could have scored, a wonderful cross and a tremendous chance for him.”

He noted, “We have to make those decisions sometimes.”

Manchester United will travel to Leicester City this weekend in the Premier League, looking to resume its winning ways.