Cristiano Ronaldo has how many children?

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, having won MVP awards with clubs such as Manchester United F.C. and Real Madrid, and his personal and family life has always piqued fans’ attention.

Ronaldo has never married, but he did have a long-term relationship with model Georgina Rodrguez, whom he met while she was working in a boutique.

They recently announced their pregnancy as twins, with Ronaldo spreading the news on Instagram.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” he added. M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.