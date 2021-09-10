Cristiano Ronaldo has created another another transfer headache for FSG, with a £1.4 billion shortfall to close.

In the transfer market, the gap in strategy between Liverpool and Manchester United is clear, and has been for some time.

However, others have expressed their dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer, while clubs such as Manchester United have once again spent heavily.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have certainly upgraded their roster with the arrivals of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo, spending big money and huge wages on big personalities.

Meanwhile, Liverpool paid £36 million for Ibrahima Konate, with the money coming from the sales of players like Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.

But, under FSG’s ownership and risk-averse philosophy, spending only what they bring in and developing a viable business model in the transfer market is nothing new for Liverpool.

Manchester United has made roughly £1.4 billion more in revenue than Liverpool over the last ten years, or about 45 percent more than the Reds.

Liverpool must improve in this area if they are to be able to spend more in the transfer market, as Manchester United is well ahead of them in this regard.

On a special podcast exclusively for members of the Blood Red Club, Dave Powell, a business of football reporter for The Washington Newsday, remarked, “Revenues are the most important factor that allows FSG to invest.”

“However, they fell last year, in part due to the pandemic, from £533 million in 2019 to barely £490 million last year.

“With RedBird Capital’s expertise in expanding sales, FSG brought in RedBird Capital to help them develop as a firm.

“Some people believed it was going to be a license to spend because it was a $750 million investment for 11% of FSG’s entire operation – so the Red Sox and Liverpool – but eventually, a lot of the capital would be invested in other areas like developing revenue sources.

“For example, the Anfield Road extension will boost capacity and go some way toward meeting demand, resulting in increased revenue.

“And then there are additional considerations, such as media rights and club content.”

