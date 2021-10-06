Cristiano Ronaldo has been blamed mercilessly for Manchester United’s poor form.

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a former club manager, is a liability for Manchester United.

When Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, he wasted no time in reclaiming the English Premier League.

The Red Devils have already lost three of their previous five games, indicating that good things don’t continue forever.

Former Dutch national team manager Danny Blind weighed in on the topic, claiming that as good as Ronaldo is, he should take a step back and allow “other” Manchester United stars to do their thing.

After Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday, Blind told Sportnieuws that Ronaldo “doesn’t really need to play an active role.” “Like, ‘take your time.’ The other players are also staring at you, as if to say, ‘How are we going to fix it then?’”

Blind further stressed that Ronaldo’s apparent selfishness is now beginning to cause problems for Manchester United.

“Normally, the striker runs from one central defender to the other,” he pointed out. “There was a lot of miscommunication as a result of this. They are no longer following their usual pattern. When the ball was deflected, you could see Paul Pogba instructing his teammates to apply maximum pressure. That was not done by Ronaldo; he is not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes others will conquer the ball.”

Contrary to what many believe, rumors claim that some in Manchester United are not happy with Ronaldo becoming the club’s biggest star.

One of them is World Cup winner Paul Pogba, according to Italian soccer journalist Paolo Condo.

“[Paul] Pogba no longer feels like the great Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived,” Condo recently told Sky Italia. “He is no longer the center of attention. Pogba’s performance has dipped significantly in recent games.”

Veteran Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, recently admitted that he and Ronaldo are competing for the primary center-forward position.

“Those are things that happen, a lot of debate is created, but football is football and you don’t have to turn it around too much, it’s not because one or the other is there,” Cavani revealed. “The important thing is to be prepared for when it’s your turn, you always want to play, [Ronaldo] he wants to be there forever, but that is not going to change my way of thinking or acting.”

"In football, you have to always be ready," the player continued. "It's one of the keys at the top.