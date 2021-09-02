Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Insight Into His Stunning, Heartwarming Reasons For Returning To Manchester United

Manchester United experienced one of its most successful transfer windows in recent memory.

The club was perceived as strengthening their chase of the English Premier League crown by bringing on Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund following a long-term pursuit and buying Raphael Varane from Real Madrid to upgrade their defense.

With a world-class player like Cristiano Ronaldo on the team, the Red Devils are under pressure to win the Premier League, which is nearly a foregone conclusion.

Manchester City and Ronaldo were said to be a “done deal” a few days before the August 31 summer transfer deadline.

However, he is a well-known personality among Manchester United supporters, and Ronaldo was able to persuade him to return to the Old Trafford club.

Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager of Manchester United for 26 years, winning 38 trophies in all, including 13 Premier League crowns, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

In August 2003, Ronaldo was purchased by Manchester United for a cost of £12.24 million ($16.8 million), and his star would only climb from there.

Ronaldo claimed that Ferguson was the key motivation for his return in an exclusive interview with the club website.

“As everyone knows, Sir Alex Ferguson has been the key since I signed for Manchester [United] at the age of eighteen. When I was at Sporting Lisbon, I recall playing against Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father to me in football,” the 36-year-old Ronaldo remarked.

“He helped me a lot, he taught me a lot, and in my perspective, he played a significant role because of our friendship; we stay in touch all the time, and he’s an incredible person. I adore him, and he was instrumental in getting me to where I am now, where I have signed for Manchester United.”

Ronaldo doesn’t say much more than that, but for Manchester United supporters, it’s all they need to know.

Ronaldo was alleged to have been up until 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) exchanging messages with former Manchester United teammates, including Rio Ferdinand, according to an ESPN article.

Wayne Rooney, the club’s top scorer, also cast doubt on the speculated transfer to their everlasting rivals.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United brings a conclusion to one of the most exciting transfer windows in the club’s history, and the revitalized Red Devils should be in a better position to challenge for the Premier League title.