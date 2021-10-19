Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrates that FSG would never approve a deal to Liverpool.

Football does not allow for sentiment, yet that does not stop fans from yearning for nostalgia and romance.

There’s just something extra satisfying about such stories, whether it’s a debut goal from a record signing, a local academy superstar breaking through, or the re-signing of a returning fan favorite.

It’s one of the reasons why Manchester United fans have been begging the club to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 12 years, following his world-record £80 million transfer to Real Madrid.

It’s also why, despite having a plethora of young attacking talent at their disposal, the Red Devils decided that spending £12.85 million on a 36-year-old and paying him the highest salary in the Premier League (a reported £480k-a-week) was a good idea, despite having a plethora of young attacking talent at their disposal.

Of course, they wouldn’t be the only ones to fall into this trap.

In truth, Liverpool have their own experienced number seven, who, despite not being the most sensible purchase, completed a record move to La Liga many moons ago and whom some fans would gladly welcome back to Anfield.

The Reds are poised to meet Luis Suarez once more on Tuesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, when Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Atletico Madrid, and have been linked with a move for his services in previous years.

While his antics following Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Barcelona in 2019 may have damaged his fan base, he remains one of the club’s most skilled players in the Premier League era.

Only Mohamed Salah can match, if not surpass, the awe-inspiring form he displayed during Liverpool’s epic title-challenge near-miss in 2013/14, and despite being 34, his position is undeniable.

There was a time when the South American was the best striker in the world, and he, like Ronaldo, achieved new heights after switching from the Premier League to La Liga, with both their performances surpassing those of the clubs they left behind.

Both teams set goalscoring records in Spain, winning the La Liga and Champions League multiple times. “The summary has come to an end.”