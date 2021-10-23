Cristiano Ronaldo admits to a change at Manchester United before of the Liverpool match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his playing style has evolved in the build-up to Liverpool’s match against their bitter rivals on Sunday.

The Manchester United striker returned to Old Trafford this summer, but several analysts have criticized him for his lack of work ethic.

The 36-year-old has six goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has lost their previous three league games, with Liverpool the next visitors at Old Trafford.

When asked if the comments about his efforts to United hurt him, Ronaldo stated he takes them as a complement.

“You must be astute. “I’ve modified a few [things]in the way I played during my career,” he told Sky Sports.

“However, this means that you’re gaining more experience in the areas you’ve lost.

“You know, criticism is an inevitable part of the job.” I’m not concerned about it because there are other examples.

“To be honest, I think it’s a good thing. If they are concerned about me or speak about me, it is because they are aware of my football potential and value.” United are coming off a 3-2 win over Atalanta, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the game-winning goal.

The Reds’ opponents, on the other hand, continue to be problematic defensively, having conceded seven goals in their previous two games, following a 4-2 loss to Leicester last weekend.

Ronaldo stated that he is aware of when he is required defensively, but that his primary duty in the squad is to score goals.

In his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compared Mohamed Salah to the seasoned striker, claiming that the Reds’ number 11 may have a similar career span as a goalscorer.

“You need luck because injuries and other things might happen,” Klopp added. “But I think the professionalism of both Mo and Cristiano is the one thing you can compare 100 percent.”

“It’s most likely the same. Mo is a consummate professional. He is usually the first to arrive and the last to leave of all the participants.

“He’s always interested in all the things he can and must do to stay alive.”

