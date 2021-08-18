Cristiano Ronaldo, a Juventus forward, slams the media for rumors about a Real Madrid transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus star, has been the subject of transfer speculations tying him to a return to Real Madrid, and he is not pleased.

The summer transfer window in football is scheduled to end on August 31st, and teams are scrambling to get their rosters in order now that most–if not all–leagues have begun their seasons.

Despite having one year left on his contract with the Serie A giants, there were several transfer rumors circulating early in the transfer window suggesting that he would be returning to the Bernabeu.

Apart from Real Madrid, Ronaldo was said to be on the radars of Manchester City and Manchester United this summer, but any concrete talks, if there were any at all, were kept under wraps.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ronaldo responds to Real Madrid transfer speculations, some of which can be read here:

“Anyone who knows me understands how serious I am about my career. Since the beginning of my work, my guiding philosophy has been “less talk, more action.” However, in light of recent statements and writings, I feel compelled to state my position,” he stated.

“More than disrespecting me as a man and a player, the frivolous manner in which my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all of the clubs involved in these speculations, as well as their players and personnel. My Real Madrid story has been written. It’s been documented. In words and figures, trophies and championships, records, and headlines, to name a few examples. It’s on display in the Bernabeu Stadium Museum, and it’s on everyone’s mind who supports the club.”

Ronaldo also expressed his admiration for the club and its supporters, but the speculations compelled him to make the remark since he “can’t allow people to keep toying with [his]name.”

Juventus fans may breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Ronaldo has categorically denied any and all transfer speculations. They can now focus solely on their Serie A opener against Udinese on August 23.