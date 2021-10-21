Cristian Fernandez’s role at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez may provide hints to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s return.

Cristian Fernandez has only been at Everton for a few days, but his inbox is already overflowing.

The club said prominent midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will join crucial offensive combination Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison on the sidelines less than 24 hours after his appointment as the Blues’ new First-Team Rehabilitation Fitness Coach was announced.

Everton said on Tuesday that the Frenchman ‘had suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot’ from the 1-0 loss to West Ham on Sunday.

The injury of Abdoulaye Doucoure reveals the truth about four Everton players to Rafa Benitez.

The injury is unfortunate, but the Blues have recently hired Fernandez, a respected expert and ally of manager Rafa Benitez, who will assist Doucoure’s eventual comeback to the starting XI.

After being recommended by former Liverpool head physio Rob Price, the Spaniard worked at Northampton Town and Hull City before joining Benitez at Newcastle in 2016.

Fernandez worked closely with athletes as they scaled up their recuperation and rehabilitation during his five years at St James’ Park.

In September of this year, the new Everton manager helped Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin recover from injuries.

For ten days, the Frenchman was’specifically given to Cristian.’ While the club continued to address the winger’s hamstring problem, Fernandez worked with him one-on-one to improve his fitness levels so that he could return to the field in top shape.

Saint-Maximin made his comeback as a substitute against Brighton, and the fitness coach’s work paid off two weeks later when the number ten started the play that saw Sean Longstaff fire home a Magpies winner against Manchester United from deep inside his own half.

Fernandez also worked one-on-one with Miguel Almiron at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain this summer to ensure that the midfielder was ready to go right away after representing Paraguay in the Copa America.

With the Spaniard now in a similar position at Everton, it’s likely that he’ll work closely with Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, and Richarlison as their recovery attempts progress.

