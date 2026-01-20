Cremonese and Verona Battle for Survival in Serie A Relegation Showdown

With both clubs languishing near the relegation zone, Cremonese and Hellas Verona face off in a crucial Serie A clash on Monday night. The Stadio Giovanni Zini will host the high-stakes encounter, where a win is vital for both sides’ survival hopes.

Cremonese’s Struggles and Key Absences

Cremonese’s form has been disastrous since their December win over Lecce. The team has scored just two goals in their last six matches and enters this fixture on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at Juventus. Though they still have a cushion of eight points above the relegation zone, their recent form has been anything but reassuring. At home, they’ve won just twice all season, with their last victory at the Stadio Giovanni Zini coming over two months ago.

Head coach Davide Nicola will be absent from the touchline due to suspension, alongside defender Giuseppe Pezzella. To make matters worse, key players like Jeremy Sarmiento and Martin Payero are also sidelined. Despite these challenges, veteran striker Jamie Vardy will lead the line for Cremonese, with Federico Bonazzoli, the team’s top scorer, expected to provide support. Bonazzoli has netted five goals this season and will be crucial in breaking their recent scoring drought.

Verona’s Struggle for Defense and Key Player Absences

Hellas Verona enters the match in even worse shape, sitting at the bottom of the Serie A table and four points adrift of safety. Their latest setback—a 3-2 loss to Bologna on January 15—marked their fourth defeat in five matches. Verona has conceded the most goals in the league this season and will be hoping their away form, which has seen them avoid defeat in three of their last five outings, can carry them to a crucial result.

Verona faces a significant injury crisis with six players, including Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Armel Bella-Kotchap, unavailable for the trip. Additionally, midfielder Unai Núñez is suspended. Manager Paolo Zanetti remains determined, stating that the team is not giving up. In attack, Gift Orban will be the key threat for Verona. The Nigerian forward has six goals this season and has scored in two of his last three matches. His pace on the counter-attack could pose significant problems for Cremonese’s vulnerable defense.

Goalkeeper Emil Audero will be tasked with keeping a clean sheet for Cremonese. With a 77.0% save rate and five clean sheets this season, Audero will need to step up against a dangerous Verona attack. His opposite number, Lorenzo Montipo, has struggled with Verona’s defensive issues, conceding 30 goals and managing just three clean sheets this season. However, Montipo’s experience will be crucial as he aims to shore up Verona’s defense.

The two teams have met twice in the past year, both ending in draws. With both sides battling for survival, this match is expected to be a tense and low-scoring affair. Cremonese’s recent form and Verona’s defensive frailties suggest that the game could go either way, with both teams desperate for points to avoid relegation.

As the game approaches, the tension is palpable. The outcome of this clash will have a significant impact on the rest of the season for both teams. The stakes are clear: a win could provide a lifeline for survival, while a loss would leave both clubs with more work to do to stay in Serie A.