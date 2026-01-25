Craiova Takes Liga 1 Lead with Crucial Botoșani Victory

Universitatea Craiova secured a vital 2-0 win over FC Botoșani on January 24, 2026, reclaiming the top spot in Romania’s Liga 1 and leaving their visitors in despair. The victory at the Ion Oblemenco Stadium was an important milestone for Craiova, who had been eager to retake first place from Dinamo București after a challenging few weeks.

Late Drama Seals Win for Craiova

Both teams entered the match with pressing concerns—Craiova determined to move back to the summit and Botoșani seeking to end a winless run stretching back to November 2025. From the opening whistle, it was clear that Universitatea Craiova was the dominant side, maintaining control of possession and testing Botoșani’s solid defensive unit.

The hosts lined up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Isenko in goal and Romanchuk, Stevanovic, and Screciu at the back. The midfield, led by Cicâldău and Anzor, provided support to Nsimba and Baiaram upfront. On the other hand, Botoșani, under Leo Grozavu, countered with a 4-2-3-1 setup, aiming to disrupt Craiova’s flow with the likes of Cîmpanu and Ongenda supplying support to lone striker Bodișteanu.

The first half saw several attempts from both sides, with Cicâldău coming close to scoring in the 13th minute and Mailat’s shot in the 41st minute crashing off the crossbar for Botoșani. Despite Craiova’s possession dominance, the match remained goalless at the break, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Emotions ran high as the match progressed, with referee Bărsan issuing yellow cards for dissent, including one to Baiaram for protesting a decision. The match became increasingly heated, with both teams growing more desperate for a breakthrough.

In the 65th minute, Cicâldău finally broke the deadlock, finishing coolly past Botoșani’s goalkeeper Anestis following a clever assist from Nsimba. The home crowd erupted in celebration, as Craiova’s patience paid off. Botoșani, now behind, struggled to create clear opportunities as they faced mounting frustration. Their last victory came in a narrow 1-0 win at Unirea Slobozia over two months ago, and their chances of equalizing were slim.

The final blow came in the 83rd minute when a defensive error from Miron allowed Monday Etim to steal possession and double Craiova’s lead, sealing the victory. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the home supporters and left Botoșani’s players disheartened. With the win, Craiova leapfrogged Dinamo București to move two points clear at the top of the SuperLiga.

For Botoșani, the defeat only deepened their struggles, with coach Leo Grozavu acknowledging the team’s difficulties in finding the net. “We have to stick together and continue fighting,” he said, highlighting the need for his squad to rediscover their early-season form.

As the match came to a close, there was further drama. The referee issued a red card to Botoșani’s coaching staff amid heated exchanges, a reflection of the tension that had built throughout the match. Craiova, on the other hand, celebrated their important win, while Coach Coelho remained focused on the long road ahead, stating, “We take it one game at a time and focus on the next challenge.” His approach has seen the team’s blend of youth and experience continue to produce results as they eye the Liga 1 title.

As the title race heats up, Craiova’s fans can dream of glory once more, while Botoșani must regroup quickly to avoid further slip-ups in the remainder of the season.