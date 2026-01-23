Craig Halkett’s World Cup Dream: Can He Force His Way Into Scotland’s Starting Line-Up?

Craig Halkett’s chances of making Scotland’s World Cup squad are becoming more than just a distant hope, with Barrie McKay backing the Hearts defender to not only secure a place but also push for a starting role this summer.

Impressive Form Propels Halkett’s World Cup Bid

McKay, a former Hearts teammate, has declared Halkett to be the top centre-back in the Scottish Premiership this season. The 30-year-old has been instrumental in Hearts’ push for the league title under manager Derek McInnes, performing at a level that McKay believes makes him a genuine contender for Steve Clarke’s World Cup squad.

“He’s definitely got the ability to do it,” McKay stated. “Whether Steve changes his squad is another matter, but I wouldn’t have any problem with Halks being in the squad, and even starting. This season, he’s probably been the best centre-half in the league. The larger squad gives space for players in form, and he’s definitely in that category.”

Halkett, who first earned a call-up to the national team in March 2022, has struggled with injuries that have limited his international appearances. However, Clarke has indicated that several places are still up for grabs in the squad heading to the World Cup, which will see Scotland take on Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil in Boston and Miami. McKay sees this as a golden opportunity for Halkett to prove his worth.

Resilience and Form Make Halkett Indispensable

Halkett’s future at Tynecastle appeared uncertain at one point due to injury concerns, but after McInnes’ arrival, he regained full fitness and became a crucial part of Hearts’ rise to the top of the table. McKay praised his teammate’s resilience, noting that Halkett had fought back from setbacks to become a key figure in Hearts’ solid defensive line.

“It’s great to see him playing so well and with a smile on his face,” McKay added. “Coming back from injury can be tough, but he put himself in the best position to succeed over the summer. If he’d left, he would still have been in a strong position to move elsewhere, but now he’s a mainstay at Hearts, contributing to both their strong defense and exciting forward play.”

McKay’s glowing endorsement comes at a time when Scotland’s squad selection remains fluid, and Halkett’s excellent club form is making a compelling case for a more prominent role at the World Cup. As the summer tournament nears, his continued success at Hearts may give him the chance to achieve a dream that seemed far from reach just a year ago.