Craig Halkett is pleased to see the number 26 shirt of Hearts retired in memory of Marius Zaliukas.

Craig Halkett, a defender for Hearts, has retired the number 26 shirt for the coming season to honor former captain Marius Zaliukas.

The Lithuanian, who died last year at the age of 36 after a battle with motor neuron disease, wore number 26 in the Scottish Cup final win against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in 2012.

The MND Scotland emblem appears on the new Hearts home uniform, which was unveiled on Friday. MND Scotland is a charity that supports people living with motor neuron disease in Scotland.

Halkett, who wore the number 26 last season, has elected to retire the number for the 2021-22 season in honor of Zaliukas, and will now wear the number 19.

“It goes back to last season when we got the tragic news about big Zal’s passing,” the former Livingston player told Hearts TV.

“As the season progressed, my gaffer and I discussed swapping numbers, but restrictions make it difficult to do so in the middle of a season.

“When we returned for the new season, we got down and talked about it again, and I was happy to give up the number for the season.

“I believe it’s a fantastic tribute to Zal, who has obviously done so much for the club; he’s a huge legend here, and it was a simple decision for me to make.

“Retiring the 26 jersey for the season fits in with our new front-of-shirt sponsor, MND Scotland, and I think having that on the front of the shirt is fantastic for the club.

“It helps to raise awareness and promote the charity’s good work.”