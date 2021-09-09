Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2021: TV Channel, Streaming Info, and Projected Viewership

The first meaningful NFL game in seven months will take place on Thursday night. The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in what is expected to be one of the year’s most viewed television events.

At 8:20 p.m. EDT, the Buccaneers and Cowboys will kick off the 2021 season. There are various ways to watch the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday.

The game will be televised on regular network television on NBC. Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Live will all offer a live stream.

Last season’s opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans drew over 20 million viewers. It was the ninth-most-watched television event of the year.

During the epidemic in 2020, all sports witnessed a drop in viewership. On Thursday, with a sold-out crowd at Raymond James Stadium, there’s a high chance that viewership will rise as well.

The 2019 Kickoff Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, which was watched by 22.7 million people, received lower ratings. On NBC, the 2018 NFL Kickoff Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons received an 11.2 rating and 19.0 million viewers.

Kansas City cruised to victory in the 2020 season opener and advanced to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. The Texans had one of their 12 losses for the 2020 season, and they were one of the league’s worst teams.

Dallas is looking for a better result when they face the defending champions to begin the season. After a 6-10 season that was derailed by Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury, the Cowboys have high hopes. The Cowboys are the NFC East favorites.

Tampa Bay is favored to return to the Super Bowl because quarterback Tom Brady, who is 44 years old, has shown no symptoms of slowing down. The Buccaneers concluded the 2020 season with an eight-game winning run and are the highest betting favorites heading into Week 1.