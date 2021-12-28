Cowboys assistants, an ex-Jax quarterback, and a Super Bowl winner are all expected to interview for the Jaguars’ head coaching position.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on with their head coaching search despite the fact that the NFL season is still two weeks away. The organization has scheduled interviews with a number of applicants, including assistant coaches from playoff-bound teams and past Super Bowl-winning head coaches.

Jacksonville has asked permission to meet both defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Todd Bowles, the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Byron Leftwich, the offensive coordinator, are said to have received the same treatment by the Jaguars.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already won their divisions.

Moore, 33, has never been a head coach and was a quarterback in the NFL until 2017. Leftwich was Jacksonville’s quarterback from 2003 to 2006 and has spent the following five seasons as an NFL assistant.

From 2015 to 2018, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets, and he missed the playoffs every year. Quinn led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 and served as its head coach for five and a half seasons.

According to a source, the #Jaguars will interview former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson this week.

Jacksonville’s hunt for Urban Meyer’s successor has begun, with demands for #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles, as well as #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.

According to league sources, the Jaguars have asked permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore, for the HC position.

The Jaguars are slated to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Indianapolis is the AFC’s No. 5 seed and a clear favorite to make the playoffs heading into Week 17.

According to NFL Network, the Jaguars are interested in interviewing Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell. Just four years ago, Pederson guided the Philadelphia Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl victory. Caldwell was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 2009, and he led the Detroit Lions to a 36-28 record from 2014 to 2017.

After a 2-11 start to the season, Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer.