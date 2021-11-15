Cowboys and Jaguars are among the upset picks in NFL Week 11 predictions for 2021.

A slew of significant upsets have occurred in the final weeks of the 2021 NFL season. As first-place teams, the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and Tampa Buccaneers were the latest victims, all losing by double digits.

Here are the best Week 11 upset picks. DraftKings Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Kansas City Chiefs (+120) against Dallas Cowboys

The Chiefs have returned to the top of the AFC West with a three-game winning streak. That doesn’t mean all of Kansas City’s problems have been solved, and they won’t have an easy time repelling the Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes made his first social media post.