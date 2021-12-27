Covid’s Shadow Looms From The Ski Slopes To The Tennis Court.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a skier, and Andrey Rublev, a tennis player, both tested positive for Covid-19 only weeks before the Winter Olympics and the Australian Open, respectively, as world sport was once again hit by the coronavirus.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will skip this week’s World Cup races in Lienz, but she can probably afford it with a 100-point lead in the overall standings.

Rublev, on the other hand, is more inconvenienced by the start of the season’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, on January 17 in Melbourne.

Rublev wrote on Monday, “I have to recover, and I will go to Melbourne only when I am satisfied it is safe for everyone.”

The world number five, along with former world number one Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov, and US Open champion Emma Raducanu, may come to regret accepting the money to compete in the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament earlier this month.

All four players tested positive, as did Wimbledon women’s quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur and Olympic winner Belinda Bencic. Raducanu, like Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya, did not compete since she tested positive before the event.

The debate continues over whether the English Premier League was correct in insisting that the show continue over the holidays rather than being canceled.

Three Boxing Day matches have been canceled, while two scheduled for Tuesday have already been rescheduled.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is irritated by the situation, not least since his club’s petition to have the game against Wolves on December 19 put off was denied.

“It’s not fair,” Tuchel stated following his team’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We’ve all been in bed for ten days, and we’re playing against teams who have had games postponed and have only had one week to prepare for these games.

“Even if we have Covid, they make us play all the time.

“We’ve sustained fresh injuries, and they’re not going away. These judgments are made at the green table, in offices.” Unlike English leagues, Scottish Premiership clubs were given discretion and were able to move their three-week winter break ahead by one week.

The decision had a financial motivation: Scotland’s government had implemented measures commencing on Boxing Day that limited spectator numbers to 500.

Shiffrin’s opponents won’t even have that many onlookers in Lienz, as the Austrian Ski Federation decided to prohibit spectators.

“We are aware of our responsibilities,” stated Austrian Ski Federation President Roswitha Stadlober.

