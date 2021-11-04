COVID Vaccinations and Negative Test Requirements for Fans are being phased out by some professional sports teams.

A number of major sports organizations across the United States have begun to soften COVID-19 vaccination rules at their separate indoor facilities.

Teams from a number of professional sports leagues, including the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), are included (NBA).

Despite this trend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that people who attend large gatherings get vaccinated, as well as take other precautions like wearing masks.

“Indoor areas are more risky than outdoor spaces because it can be tougher to maintain physical separation indoors,” according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Nashville Predators said on Wednesday that visitors to their home games will no longer be required to produce confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination or even a negative COVID test.

“Masks remain strongly suggested for people attending a game or event at Bridgestone Arena,” according to Bridgestone Arena, the Predators’ home.

This new approach was also applied at Bridgestone Arena for other events such as concerts and other large crowds.

According to reports, the eased policy, which will take effect on November 13, is due to a decrease in new cases in Nashville and the surrounding area.

“We are delighted that the data trends are moving briskly in a favorable direction,” Bridgestone Arena and Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “Today’s announcement is consistent with our original objective to update our guidelines as case counts and transmission levels developed.”

Nashville’s COVID transmission level has gone below the CDC’s “substantial” limit, which counts new COVID cases per 100,000 individuals each week, causing the Predators to revise its immunization policy.

The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks have joined the Predators in this new strategy.

Similarly to the Predators, the Mavericks said Monday that fans entering their arena, the American Airlines Center, would not be required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Masks, on the other hand, must be worn at all times.

The new restriction, which will take effect on November 15, will apply to all fans who are seated at least 15 feet away from the playing field. Proof of immunization or a negative test will still be required for those sitting closer together.

Unlike the Predators, the Mavericks share a building with another professional team, the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League.