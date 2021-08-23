COVID Rules for the US Open 2021: Are Vaccines and Masks Required? What Should You Expect From A Tennis Tournament?

One year after the U.S. Open was held entirely without spectators, the tennis championship will once again welcome supporters. The Grand Slam this year is expected to draw large attendance, despite some COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2021 U.S. Open, which is set to begin on August 30 at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York, announced on June 17 that it will be filled to capacity. That is no longer the case, as fans are now prohibited from attending the qualifying rounds due to an increase in coronavirus infections across the country.

“Given the enormous popularity of US Open Qualifying among fans, this was a particularly difficult decision for the USTA to make, but after consulting with local health authorities and the US Open medical team, it was determined that it was the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all,” the USTA said in a statement.

There have been no declared adjustments to the capacity for the event itself. To watch matches, no proof of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or face masks are required.

Because Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium are both classified outdoor venues, there are no limits on their concourses.

While on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, fans will need to wear face masks. Shops, certain restaurants, bathrooms, and U.S. Open-operated interior hospitality areas are all included.

Indoor restaurants will be required to show proof of immunization under New York City law. On August 17, the city’s vaccine mandate took effect, prohibiting unvaccinated adults from entering entertainment venues, gyms, and indoor dining places.

When the event previously hosted fans, about 740,000 people attended the 2019 U.S. Open.