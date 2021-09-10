COVID Rules ‘Bamboozled’ Cam Newton, who claims the Pats’ decision to release him was aided by the missed time.

Free agency in the NFL In a video published on Friday, Cam Newton discussed his release from the New England Patriots. Though he expected to be fired, he stated that lost time due to a misunderstanding about COVID-19 testing made the decision simpler for the team.

“I dotted all my i’s, crossed all the lines, and checked all the boxes. Then I found out I had to sit out, and I was a little taken aback, because y’all told me to go,” Newton explained, saying that he had been sent to the physicians to have his foot examined.

Although the veteran quarterback knew his release was “inevitable,” he added the five-day layoff “helped smooth the decision” for the Patriots.

“Did it catch me off guard when it was released? Newton answered, “Absolutely,” in his first comments since being cut from the NFL team ten days ago.

The remarks were made during a YouTube live broadcast in which he discussed his current free agency position with his father, Cecil, while sitting on the football field at his alma school, Atlanta’s Westlake High School.

Newton was forced to miss five days of practice last month before returning to New England’s training facility. He and the team insisted that he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but rather that he misunderstood the team’s testing.

The squad issued a statement on the incident on August 23. “On Saturday, Cam Newton left the New England area for a Club-approved medical visit that forced him to leave the area,” it stated. He was given COVID testing on a daily basis, all of which came back negative.”

Cam will be subjected to the five-day entrance cadence procedure before returning to the facility due to a misunderstanding about tests taken outside of NFL facilities, as mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols,” the team statement said. “Cam will continue to participate virtually in team activities until Thursday, August 26 when he returns to the club facility.”

The Patriots stated on August 31 that Newton had been dismissed and that rookie Mac Jones would take over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. Newton stated in Friday’s video that he “definitely” would. This is a condensed version of the information.