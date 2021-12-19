Covid Chaos Has Decimated The Premier League Schedule.

Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Leeds was the lone match on a Premier League Saturday marred by coronavirus outbreaks, with five games postponed.

Following a deteriorating outbreak within the Villa players, Aston Villa’s home match against Burnley became the latest victim of rising infection rates across Britain due to the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

The developing situation is producing turmoil during the busiest season of the English football calendar, with only four games out of the original ten scheduled to be played this weekend.

Three games remain on the schedule for Sunday: Manchester City’s match against Newcastle, Wolves’ match against Chelsea, and Tottenham’s match against Liverpool.

Spurs have stated that they will only be missing two players following the postponement of their past three matches due to an outbreak impacting at least 13 players and staff.

However, the justification for the event taking place in front of a 62,000-strong crowd was questioned after London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the capital due to the rising number of cases.

As the new variation spurs a surge in infections across the country, the British government reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a third straight daily high.

On Monday, Premier League clubs will meet to determine whether to keep playing games where it is safe to do so or to temporarily halt the campaign as a firebreak for the infection rate.

This weekend, 19 of the 36 games in the English Football League (EFL) in the three levels below the Premier League were canceled.

However, EFL chairman Rick Parry stated that there was no scientific evidence that a brief break would be beneficial.

“If we think a circuit breaker will help, we’ll do it,” Parry told the BBC, “but there’s no scientific data to suggest it will help right now.”

“We must stick together, remain cool, and continue to make balanced judgments based on the most up-to-date information.”

Following his side’s triumph at Elland Road, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reiterated his desire for more transparency in the decision-making process about when to call games off.

“With everything that’s going on, we were incredibly lucky to play today,” Arteta said, whose positive test expedited the Premier League’s three-month halt at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“I advised the guys to have fun and give it their all because I have no idea how this will turn out.”

“Now it’s your turn to play as hard as you can, and we’ll play as hard as we can.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.