Covid Cases are on the rise in the sporting world.

The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the cancellation of a one-day cricket series once again.

As authorities rush to deal with the escalating pandemic, AFP Sport examines the situation around the world.

— This weekend’s Premier League fixtures are canceled in five of the ten games planned. The clubs will meet on Monday to resolve the problem, with disagreements arising over whether the season should be temporarily halted as a firebreaker for illnesses or should continue. As positive tests increase at the busiest season of the English football calendar, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has asked for a “circuit break.” Because of Covid’s absences and injuries, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it will soon be impossible to keep up with the timetable.

— Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has voiced concern that the already postponed Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to begin in Cameroon next month, may be canceled owing to the resurgence of Covid-19 and the likelihood that European teams may refuse to release players for the tournament.

— A number of adverse tests have been announced by Real Madrid, with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric among the players involved. According to Liga rules, a side must have at least 13 players available for a match, five of whom must be first-teamers and one of whom must be a goalkeeper. Cases were also recorded among the club’s basketball team.

— The one-day series between Pakistan and the West Indies has been canceled due to Covid. In addition to prior positive cases, five members of the West Indies visiting group, including three players, tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

— After coming in close touch with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Australia captain Pat Cummins was forced to miss the second Ashes Test. The fast bowler was compelled to isolate for seven days under South Australia’s rigorous bio-security standards, but he has now been allowed to return home, where he must remain until the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

— At the start of a shortened South Africa tour, the Indian cricket team arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday and went directly to their bio-secure camp. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections in South Africa, India will play three Tests and three one-day internationals, but four planned T20 internationals have been scrapped from the original itinerary.

— Seven Champions League matches have been postponed by European rugby officials.