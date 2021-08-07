Covid, a $1 billion insurance scheme for live events, has been launched in the United Kingdom.

Following months of major cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom has developed an insurance policy to cover music festivals and other live events.

The?750 million ($1 billion, 880 million euros) initiative was unveiled late Thursday by the country’s finance minister in response to pressure from organizers and venues for the government to create a buffer against Covid uncertainty.

The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, which was developed in collaboration with the Lloyd’s insurance firm in the United Kingdom, will operate from September 2021 to September 2022 in order to avoid a third summer of event cancellations, such as music festivals.

The announcement comes as the government launches an advertising campaign warning under-30s that if they are not vaccinated, they would be denied access to nightclubs.

While “organizers are raring to go” following the relaxation of most key restrictions, finance minister Rishi Sunak confessed that “the lack of the correct form of insurance is proving a problem.”

“As the economy begins to recover, I want to do everything I can to assist event organizers and small businesses in making confident plans for the coming year,” he added.

Chief executive of the industry group UK Music, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, claimed he had warned the government about “the devastating impact of the market failure in live event insurance.”

“This new government initiative is therefore extremely welcome news — not only for the millions of music fans who have been waiting for live concerts to return, but also for the tens of thousands of musicians and crew members,” he added.

Because of the extensive lead times required for large events, most major festivals were compelled to cancel or limit audience sizes well in advance, despite England removing practically all coronavirus prohibitions last month.

As the third lockdown began in January, the Glastonbury Festival, housed on a dairy farm in Somerset, southwest England, said it would be canceled for the second year in a row.

Instead, the event streamed a concert to fans in May.

Other festivals have pointed to the lack of a government insurance plan as a reason for having to refund tickers when a new, more transmissible Delta form of the virus emerged.

“Though it is unfortunate that it has arrived too late for some this summer, this programme will offer the sector with the confidence it requires,” said Julian Knight, the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.