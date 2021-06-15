Coventry splendor with Berkshire Shadow powers

Berkshire Shadow earned the Coventry Stakes for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy by sprouting wings in the final stages.

Despite fluffing the start on his debut at Newbury, he seemed like a horse who would benefit from an extra furlong – and he did.

Murphy had only one rival at the halfway point, as the race had started in two groups, with Wesley Ward’s Kaufymaker and Joe Tuite’s The Organiser setting the pace.

There were many in with chances dispersed all over the track as the groups met, but the champion jockey safely charted a course up the grandstand rail.

On entering the final furlong, Vintage Clarets took the lead, with huge outsider Eldrickjones and Ebro River also getting involved.

But it was the 11-1 shot Berkshire Shadow who sped up the most, keeping his unbeaten record intact by a length and a quarter over Eldrickjones, with Vintage Clarets third.

Paddy Power gave the winner a 25-1 chance in next year’s 2000 Guineas.