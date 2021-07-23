Court documents claim that a former Blackhawks coach used a baseball bat to force a player into sexual activity.

Former team video coach Bradley Aldrich allegedly compelled a player to have nonconsensual sex by threatening him with a tiny baseball bat, according to an amended version of one of two complaints filed against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Chicago Sun-Times got copies of the revised lawsuits and obtained information from an unidentified NHL player.

The two cases were filed in Cook County Circuit Court against the Blackhawks. Jenner & Block, a Chicago law firm, has been examining allegations that Aldrich sexually assaulted two players during the 2010 playoffs and that management failed to report the incident to authorities since late June.

The investigation is also looking into reports that Aldrich was recommended to future positions by the Blackhawks, and that three years later he assaulted a 16-year-old Michigan high school student.

Some of the charges against Aldrich are graphically described in the materials obtained by the Sun-Times. According to one of the revised claims, Aldrich invited the athlete, known only as “John Doe 1,” to his residence in May 2010 to watch game video with him. When Doe 1 arrived, however, Aldrich allegedly turned on pornography and began masturbating.

When Doe 1 tried to leave, Aldrich allegedly barred the door and threatened him with a Cubs souvenir baseball bat. According to the Sun-Times’ report of the lawsuit, the former video coach also informed him he would “never play in the NHL…if [he]did not engage in nonconsensual sexual contact with Aldrich at that time.”

According to the report, Aldrich then allegedly “forcibly touched[ed]” Doe 1 and engaged in additional “lewd and lascivious” behaviors.

The lawsuit also says that Blackhawks skills coach James Gary eventually convinced Doe 1 that he was guilty for the incident, and that Aldrich proceeded to harass the player with text messages, according to the Sun-Times.

According to the lawsuit, another coach alerted team executives about the incident shortly after it allegedly occurred, including then-president John McDonough and current general manager Stan Bowman, but the group did not tell police.

The Blackhawks submitted a move to dismiss the lawsuits in early July, alleging that the team had no “statutory duty” to report the incident because the complainant was not a kid or incapacitated.

During a press conference on Thursday, Bowman discussed the probe.

