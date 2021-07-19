‘Could you please return my cleats?’ Younghoe Koo, a Falcons kicker, makes a plea after his Jeep was stolen.

Over the weekend, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo informed his Instagram followers that his truck had been stolen, along with his cleats.

Koo disclosed the suspected theft of his black Grand Cherokee Jeep in a series of Instagram story pictures that began with an image of an empty parking lot. Koo stated that the safe return of his cleats was his main concern.

“Smh, Mfs stole my Jeep. Can you please return my cleats?” Koo asked.

He said, “I won’t even be mad buddy, just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick.”

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety (ADPS), which covers the suburban city north of Atlanta, according to authorities. Koo did not specify where his vehicle was at the time of the alleged theft in his posts, but authorities told This website that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

Koo uploaded a screenshot of himself exercising weights on Monday morning with the message, “don’t stress over sh*t you can’t control.”

He wrote, “Update: no car or cleats.”

The ADPS told This website soon before noon on Monday that there had been no new developments in the search for Koo’s vehicle.

Joel Seedman, a fitness trainer who works with Koo, originally posted the screenshot Koo posted Monday morning. A caption that began, “Operation ‘Get Koo’s Car Back,'” accompanied videos of Koo’s weight room training.

In the caption, Seedman mentioned the missing truck and the loss of the “extremely crucial kicking cleats.”

“If you live in the Atlanta area, keep your eyes peeled and help Koo get his car and cleats back,” Seedman wrote.

In a comment on Seedman’s video, Koo mentioned that he was shot wearing socks.

“I’m working out in socks because my sneakers were stolen,” Koo wrote.

Vehicle thefts have increased in the Atlanta area in recent months, according to authorities. Last week, Atlanta Police Public Affairs Officer Anthony Grant told WGCL-TV that vehicle thefts in the city of Atlanta have grown by an estimated 26 percent this year, with approximately 1,800 thefts documented in 2021 by mid-July. According to the station, the keys were left inside the vehicle in more than half of those occasions before it was stolen.

