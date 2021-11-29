‘Could get ugly,’ says national media after Everton’s defeat at Brentford, which gives Liverpool a point.

Everton’s winless streak now stands at seven games after a 1-0 loss at Brentford on Sunday.

In a disappointing trip to the Brentford Community Stadium, Ivan Toney’s penalty in the 24th minute proved to be the only goal of the game.

The Merseyside derby looms in midweek, and it will be the most difficult test of Rafa Benitez’s reign at Goodison Park.

With Liverpool on the horizon, here’s what the national press had to say about Brentford’s setback on Sunday.

“This was a superb depiction of Everton’s slide under Bentez,” Robert O’Connor said.

“The players tried, as they have for this affable manager practically everywhere he has gone, but it was unclear what they were attempting.

“Defeat away to Brentford brought a lack of inventiveness on the pitch and a dugout architect without a design.

“On Wednesday, Bentez will face Liverpool at home. If the team loses, Goodison Park’s patience will be tested.” Kieran Gill is a writer and a musician. “Everton are at their worst right now.

“Supporters are dissatisfied. They haven’t seen their team win since September 25, and this trip to Brentford Community Stadium was their sixth consecutive defeat.

“Benitez didn’t bother walking to the opposing end. Given the reception he would have gotten, it was probably a sensible decision.

“He’s under pressure, and their next game is against Liverpool on Wednesday at Goodison Park.” That might be a disaster.” Wilson, Jeremy “While manager Rafa Benitez may believe he has the backing of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, the strain on what was always going to be a tense relationship with the club’s fan base is building with each passing game.”

“While their rage at the last setback may have been directed primarily at the players, Benitez can still expect a warmer welcome from the red half of Liverpool than the blue at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.”

“Everton produced only the most restricted attacking threat after falling down to Toney’s 24th-minute penalty, and for all Benitez’s cheerful rhetoric about effort, crosses, and shots, the fact was that his team barely looked like recovering a point, let alone a first Premier League win since September.”

“Everton’s players had wandered over to honor the,” Sachin Nakrani said.