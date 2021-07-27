Cori Bush, a member of the ‘Squad,’ spent $70,000 on private security while calling for the police to be defunded.

Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, is under fire after campaign papers revealed she spent nearly $70,000 on private protection while advocating for police defunding.

According to Fox News, commentator and former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy attacked Bush’s campaign spending, which included $54,120.92 to RS&T Security Consulting and $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services.” According to records filed with the Federal Election Commission, the payments were made between April 15 and June 28.

Bush was “hypocritical” when she openly argued for cutting police budgets while spending thousands on private security, according to Gowdy. “Start with yourself if you truly want to defund the police,” Gowdy added.

Bush is a member of the left-leaning progressive ‘Squad’ in the United States House of Representatives, and has campaigned for reallocating police spending – moving money presently spent on policing into social and welfare services as a means of improving public safety.

As unrest swept the country last year following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, “Defund the Police” became a rallying cry for Democrats, particularly progressives.

The NYPD’s budget was lowered by a billion dollars, and its covert anti-crime squad was dismantled; the city is now seeing a crime increase. Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the city’s police department, but the decision was overturned as crime increased.

As he works to steer the party away from the left’s agenda, which is predicted to cost Democrats in the midterm elections next year, President Joe Biden has stated that he remains opposed to proposals to defund the police.

Bush has yet to respond to Gowdy’s remarks, but she recently admitted to being “harassed sexually by police officers in police cars” when she was younger in an interview with Chris Hayes’ “Why Is This Happening?” podcast.

She went on to say that while she didn’t get along with some cops when she first came to Congress, people in her neighborhood “understand why I’m the way I am.”

According to the Kansas City Star, Bush was one of the progressive representatives who voted against a financing package in May that sought to pump $1.9 billion toward Capitol security upgrades. Bush warned at the time that the bill would “not preclude” a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol unless the administration addressed the issue. Brief News from Washington Newsday.