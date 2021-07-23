Controversies surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics range from Covid to Gwen Berry, as well as swim caps, doping, and weather.

Although the opening ceremony is still a day away, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have already established themselves as the most contentious edition ever hosted.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 organizers postponed the Games by a year in March 2020.

With the exception of two world wars, it was the first time the Olympics had been postponed since they began in their modern form in 1896.

The public’s opposition to the Games has only grown in the last year, but the IOC has forged forward, and the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will begin on Friday, July 23.

The 2020 Olympics will be substantially different from their predecessors, with rigorous COVID-19 protocols and no fans. Coronavirus, on the other hand, isn’t the only problem the Tokyo Games are dealing with.

COVID-19

The Tokyo Olympics’ colossal elephant in the room. The IOC was compelled to postpone the Olympics by a year because to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to pose a threat to the Games.

Two South African soccer players tested positive on Sunday, making them the first athletes in the Olympic village to get the virus, while six British athletes and two staff members were self-isolated after one of the passengers on their aircraft to Japan tested positive. Coco Gauff, a top-ranked tennis player in the United States, is one of the high-profile athletes who will not be competing in Tokyo after testing positive for coronavirus.

The organizers had recorded 79 cases of coronavirus in Japan linked to the Games by Wednesday.

The IOC’s president, Thomas Bach, has consistently stated that the Games will be safe, but the organizers’ promises have done nothing to assuage fears that competition will be hampered by mounting cases, or, even worse, that the Olympics will become a superspreader event, as many in Japan fear.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted that eliminating the risk posed by coronavirus was unattainable, and that the Tokyo Olympics should not be judged on the number of COVID cases reported.

“Making sure that any cases are recognized, separated, traced, and treated for as promptly as possible and that onward transmission is halted is the mark of success,” he told an IOC gathering.

Protests in the streets

