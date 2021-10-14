Contract of Kyrie Irving: How Much Money Is He Losing Because He Isn’t Vaccinated?

Kyrie Irving will not be playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-2022 NBA season unless he has a change of heart. He will lose millions of dollars in pay as a result of his refusal to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the opportunity to secure a nine-figure contract in the future.

Irving revealed on Instagram Live on Wednesday that he intends to remain unvaccinated as of Wednesday, one day after Brooklyn declared that Irving would not practice or play with the club due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. While the rule allows Irving to play in out-of-town games, the Nets will only accept Irving as a member of the team if he is eligible to play in all 82 games.

According to reports, the NBA and the NBAPA have agreed that unvaccinated players will be fined 1/91.6 of their annual income for each game missed due to vaccine regulations. Even though Irving is not with the club, he will be compensated for the road games he is technically entitled to play in, according to Nets general manager Sean Marks.

According to Spotrac, Irving was expected to earn a base salary of $34,916,200 this season. At Madison Square Garden, he is ineligible to participate in two preseason home games, 41 regular-season home games, and two road games. Irving will lose approximately $380,000 in per-game compensation, amounting to more than $16 million over the course of the season.

Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated cost him the opportunity to sign a contract extension. In the summer, Brooklyn signed Kevin Durant to a four-year, $198 million agreement, and Marks stated that the team hoped to grant Irving and James Harden max extensions before the season began.

Irving has the option to sign a four-year contract worth up to $186 million. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets are no longer willing to grant him that contract.

On IG Live, Kyrie Irving discusses his opinion on not receiving the vaccine: "It's all about figuring out what works best for you." Do you truly believe I want to lose money? Do you believe I'm serious about giving up my dream of winning a championship? Do you think I'm just looking for a way out of my job?" pic.twitter.com/cYHCWGbnCo "It's about deciding what's best for you," Irving stated in an Instagram Live video. "Do you honestly believe I want to lose money?"