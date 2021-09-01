Considering COVID Vaccine Status During Cuts, Urban Meyer and the Jaguars made a wise decision.

When it comes to football, Urban Meyer is certainly a wise man.

That is evidenced by his 187-32 collegiate record and three FBS national championships. But, given that Meyer invented the spread option, which has virtually become the default offense in both college football and the NFL, it’s clear that Meyer understands how to gain a competitive advantage.

So it wasn’t just a smart decision when the first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach announced Tuesday that he and general manager Trent Baalke examined a player’s COVID-19 vaccine status when deciding on the team’s final 53-man roster. It was a foregone conclusion.

“Everyone was taken into account,” Meyer added, including production and whether or not he was inoculated. “Can I say that was a game-changer? It was definitely taken into consideration.”

Meyer’s lone blunder may have been being honest with the press at his post-cut media availability, since his admission sparked a fury online and from the NFLPA.

On Wednesday, NFLPA spokesperson George Atallah told Profootballtalk, “These comments have led us to begin an investigation.”

The Jaguars issued a statement Wednesday rescinding Meyer’s statements, citing the potential of an inquiry.

“Availability is one of many considerations considered when making roster decisions,” according to the statement. “We have players who have been vaccinated and players who have not been vaccinated, and no player has been released because of his vaccination status. In the end, judgments are made based on a player’s ability to assist the Jaguars in winning.”

However, the importance of having immunized players is highlighted in the last statement. Given the high prevalence of breakthrough infections caused by the Delta variant’s widespread distribution in the United States—particularly in Florida—and the NFL’s protocols for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated athletes, having a big number of unvaccinated players on a roster is a competitive disadvantage.

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccine status, is required to sit out 10 days, however an infected player who has been vaccinated may return sooner if he tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

According to NFL.com, the NFL and NFLPA added new protocols for the regular season on Tuesday. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated players will be screened on a daily basis and will not be permitted to enter his team's facility until they pass a COVID-19 test.