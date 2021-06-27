Conor Murray has risen from the Irish bench to become the Lions’ captain.

Conor Murray, the British and Irish Lions captain, takes center stage in a season when his decade-long dominance of Ireland’s scrum-half jersey appeared to be diminishing.

Murray has been pushed above more well-known candidates like Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje to fill the vacuum left by Alun Wyn Jones’ campaign-ending dislocated left shoulder.

Even his most ardent fans in Ireland would not have predicted such a promotion, given that he has never skipped the national team or his home province of Munster.

Despite being entrusted with controlling operations alongside long-time half-back partner Jonathan Sexton, he has consistently been ignored for leadership roles.

When Sexton was forced out of the recent Six Nations due to concussion, head coach Andy Farrell chose Iain Henderson to take over as captain, with James Ryan ruled out due to injury. Murray, who has 89 caps for Ireland, was not considered.

Warren Gatland’s flair for the unusual has earned him the highest individual honor of his career, as the 32-year-old takes on the task of unifying four warring nations.

While his leadership abilities have yet to be shown, Murray’s playing ability is well-known, and a healthy and in-form Murray remains the best number nine in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

His foundations are a perfect kicking game, outstanding mastery of the fundamentals, and calm authority, but he is also exceptionally physical for his position, with his peripheral tackle count an asset for the looming series against the Springboks.

And, with a slew of caps under his belt, including five for the Lions in the last two tours, his very presence is enough to confound opponents.

However, all players eventually see their abilities decline, and Farrell was forced to fight off the emergence of Jamison Gibson-Park during last year’s Autumn Nations Cup as he looked for alternatives.

Murray missed matches against France and Italy due to a hamstring injury and was subsequently an unused substitute for the Wales encounter after struggling against the same opponents in the opening round of the Six Nations in Cardiff. (This is a brief piece.)