Conor Murray confesses he was taken aback when he was named Lions captain.

After Alun Wyn Jones was forced out of the tour to South Africa due to a dislocated shoulder, Conor Murray confesses he was surprised to be named captain of the British and Irish Lions.

Jones’ loss has left the Lions reeling after he played only seven minutes in Saturday’s 28-10 triumph over Japan at Murrayfield.

The legendary Wales captain, a veteran of three previous trips and the world’s most capped international, was a talisman for the side and Warren Gatland’s clear pick for the job.

Murray, an on-field general who is expected to start the Test series at scrum-half, but who has no captaincy experience with Ireland or his provincial team Munster, steps into his shoes.

Gatland made a surprising choice, passing over more well-known campaigners like Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, and Ken Owens.

When asked if he was shocked by his promotion to tour leader, Murray replied, “To be honest, a little bit.”

“I didn’t even consider it. I thought Al was out, but then you look around the group and see how many possibilities there are…

“It was weird when Warren asked me right before the hat ceremony. I’m still trying to wrap my brain around it, but it’s an incredible honor. It’s something I never imagined I’d be able to do.

“I didn’t give it much thought. ‘Absolutely, that will be a huge honor,’ I answered. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity.’

“Then you think about how huge it is, and obviously, since it was unveiled, my phone has gone a little crazy.

“I tried calling my girlfriend Joanna, but her phone was set to 1%, as it often is. Her phone was turned off, and my father was in Edinburgh, having a few drinks with some friends, so he was the first person I called.

“I called my mother in Kerry. She’s celebrating with a few pals who were also watching the Japan game, so it still hasn’t hit her that she’s a winner. (This is a brief piece.)