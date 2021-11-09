Conor McGregor Verbally Agrees To Fight Ex-Bellator Champion, according to MMA News.

Conor McGregor is still out of action, but he might have found a good opponent already.

McGregor has been hard bulking up in the gym while recovering.

Apart from lifting weights, “The Notorious” has been fairly active on social media, offering his opinions on numerous sporting events.

McGregor ended up verbally agreeing to a bout with former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler on Twitter as a result of the process.

Chandler, who had recently lost a decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, kicked off the commotion by uploading a photoshopped photograph of him and McGregor engaging in a heated pre-fight brawl.

It didn’t take the Irish boxer long to respond, giving Chandler a nod in the comments section.

“I’m down at some point,” McGregor said in response to Chandler’s remark. “Congratulations on a great fight the other night, Mike!” “Thank you, sir,” Chandler said courteously, probably shocked by how the master trash-talker McGregor replied to his distinctive callout. It would be a pleasure for me to do so. “I’ll be in touch soon.” Given the current state of the duo, it appears that Chandler did not simply choose McGregor as his next opponent for obvious reasons.

Instead, it appears like “Iron” has done an excellent job of pairing.

Currently, McGregor and Chandler are both in their 30s and are coming off a two-fight losing streak in the UFC.

Chandler, on the other hand, may have a minor advantage over “Mystic Mac” because he is more active, having fought twice in the last six months against two top UFC contenders: Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

McGregor, on the other hand, has only fought twice this year, with his most recent bout ending in a devastating leg injury.

After breaking his leg in the rubber contest against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, Team McGregor is certain that the former two-division UFC champion will be back in no time.

There is currently no set date for McGregor’s long-awaited return to the UFC.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, a sports scientist and physical therapist, previously stated that while McGregor’s injury appeared to be as serious as that of Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva, it should recover faster.

“The silver lining is that these distal fractures heal faster than mid-shaft fractures like Chris Weidman’s or Anderson Silva’s, which can take up to nine months to recover,” Brar projected.