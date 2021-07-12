Conor McGregor Updates Leg Injury, Tells Poirier “You’ve Done Nothing” UFC News: Conor McGregor Updates Leg Injury, Tells Poirier “You’ve Done Nothing”

Conor McGregor just tweeted about the surgery he had to heal his leg fracture after suffering a severe leg injury in the main event of UFC 264 versus Dustin Poirier over the weekend.

After the operation, the Irish UFC superstar stated that he was “feeling terrific” and that he would be walking on crutches for the next six weeks before beginning rehab.

The injury happened just as the first round was coming to a close.

McGregor unleashed a punch that just missed Poirier, and as he stepped back, his left leg gave out, breaking his tibia cleanly.

His leg was swiftly treated by medical experts on the scene, and Poirier was declared the winner by TKO.

When asked about his prediction, McGregor said Poirier was “going out on a stretcher” in an interview with The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani before to the fight.

Ironically, he was the one who was stretchered out of the event.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache and Dr. Milton Little led the three-hour treatment to fix the shattered tibia, according to MMAFighting.com.

Dr. ElAttrache was also the doctor who helped “The Notorious” recover from a ruptured ACL injury he sustained following a strong victory over Max Holloway in 2013.

According to TMZ, to assist stabilize the limb, an intramedullary rod was placed into the tibia and linked to the fibula using screws and plates.

Following the operation, McGregor returned to his adversarial ways, denouncing Poirier’s “illegitimate victory” and claiming that “The Diamond” had “done nothing in there (the Octagon).”

McGregor’s full update can be seen here:

Poirier will compete for the 155-pound title after the fight was deemed an injury TKO by UFC president Dana White, but a rematch with McGregor could still be on the cards.

“It’s a pain. It’s a bloodbath. This isn’t how you want battles to finish. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, and then you do the rematch when Conor is healed and ready to go, I suppose. White told MMAFighting’s Steven Marrocco, “I don’t know.”

Many people believe Poirier has had enough of McGregor’s antics, but the Irishman is more than ready for a fourth battle.

His doctors are optimistic about his health and say a return to the Octagon is “definitely anticipated.”