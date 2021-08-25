Conor McGregor sends Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett a message ahead of his UFC debut.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett will make his UFC debut in Las Vegas next month, and Conor McGregor has wished him luck.

Pimblett, 26, rose through the ranks of Cage Warriors to earn a spot in the world’s most prestigious MMA organization.

Both Pimblett and McGregor won the Cage Warriors featherweight title, and the Liverpool star hopes to follow in the footsteps of the Irishman after joining the UFC.

By defeating Eddie Alvarez to capture the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205, McGregor became the first fighter in history to hold two world belts in different weight categories at the same time, and is widely regarded as the sport’s biggest superstar.

On September 4, Pimblett makes his long-awaited promotion debut against Luigi Vendramini.

McGregor extended his best wishes to the Scouse star ahead of the fight, and reflected on his time in Liverpool after watching the Grand National in 2017.

Before taking a shot at former British champion Michael Bisping, he wrote on Twitter, “Good luck Paddy, I was outside your gaff all hours with your man with long hair thats doing 30 year now [sic]forget his name,” before adding, “I was outside your gaff all hours with your man with long hair thats doing 30 year now [sic]forget his name.”

“Who’s there? Knock, knock, who’s there?” Mike is not one of them. Hahaha. With them, it’s brews, not bevvies. He followed up with a photo of an American flag, referencing Bisping’s incident with a stranger in the United States.

Pimblett retaliated against the Irish superstar by making a pledge to his adoring supporters who can’t wait to see him compete for UFC gold.

“Thank you Conor, I’m coming to takeover the UFC like you did,” he added.

“I know who you’re talking about; he mentioned it to me in Glasto. I wish you were at the right house because I was at a party and would have come out and screamed with you.

“I’m sure I’ll see you soon, big man,” says the narrator.

The UFC Apex facility in Nevada will host Pimblett’s debut, which will be headlined by a middleweight bout between fellow Scouser Darren Till and Derek Brunson.

Pimblett, a lifetime Liverpool supporter, has indicated his desire to sell out a UFC event at Anfield in the future.

“I want to do UFC Anfield,” he told ITV in May. I want to sell out Anfield and have 60,000 people there.” “The summary comes to an end.”