Conor McGregor Injury Update: When Will He Return From His Broken Leg?

Conor McGregor’s trilogy battle with Dustin Poirier was cut short after he injured his leg midway through the first round, culminating in a TKO loss for McGregor at UFC 264. The MMA fighter underwent surgery to fix his broken left tibia and fibula, but he maintains he was injured prior to the match.

On Instagram, McGregor stated, “I was hurt coming into the fight.” “People keep asking me, ‘When did your leg break?’ What was the exact moment when the leg snapped?’ Dana White can attest to this. Inquire of the UFC. Dr. [Jeff] Davidson, the UFC’s top doctor, can attest to this. Going into that cage, they knew I had stress fractures in my leg. The decision to pull the object out was debatable.”

Conor McGregor just shared a 6-minute video on Instagram with an update, revealing that he has stress fractures in his leg before the fight. Doctors say his titanium rod, which runs from his knee to his ankle, is indestructible.

Regardless of how it happened, McGregor was defeated for the third time in four fights. It was the first time in McGregor’s career that he has lost two fights in a row. On Jan. 24, Poirier defeated McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 battle.

When the two fighters first met in 2014, McGregor knocked out Poirier in just two minutes. Because the highly anticipated rubber match was called off due to a doctor’s decision, there’s a significant chance they’ll meet again.

In the UFC 264 post-fight news conference, UFC President Dana White stated that McGregor and Poirier would most likely fight again. But it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

White told TMZ, “He’ll stay in L.A. for a little while, and I’m not sure if he’ll fly home or what he’ll do from there.” “He’ll be back in a year – yeah,” says the narrator.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 is likely to happen in the future, according to Dana White.

That means McGregor-Poirier 4 will most likely be completed in the second half of 2022. Before the rematch, Poirier is slated to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Despite only winning one fight since 2016, McGregor remains the sport’s greatest draw.