Conor McGregor Hints At Returning To Boxing, May Train With Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor is still on the shelf after suffering a terrible left leg injury in his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

Despite the fact that he is still recovering from his accident, the “Notorious” has been active on social media. He recently held an impromptu live session on Instagram, teasing what he hopes to do once he is back on his feet.

Eddy Reynoso, the trainer of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, was one among the people present during McGregor’s Instagram live session.

Knowing the 44-year-old was watching, the former UFC champion thanked the boxing coach and stated he might train with them one day.

“Bless you, champ, my man; I appreciate you, sir, Canelo Team. Big fan of your work and what you’re doing with those guys in the gym, Eddy Reynoso. I hope we’ll be able to train one day,” McGregor stated.

There is no set date for McGregor’s comeback to training or competition. He appears to be aware that everything is contingent on his recuperation, however he appears to already know what to do first –box.

“One thing is certain: I will be able to box.” So, you know, I’ll probably be out here till mid-October. I’ll know how long I’ll be here after this scan, but I’d love to train with you sir in the future. I’m confident we will. “I appreciate your support,” McGregor said.

If McGregor decides to return to boxing once he has recovered, it is unclear who he will face.

Manny Pacquiao’s name had been discussed before, but after McGregor’s loss against Poirier, it was all for naught.

Pacquiao’s recent loss to Yordenis Ugas, though, may prompt a new round of negotiations. Pacquiao, on the other hand, has stated that he has no interest in fighting MMA athletes who want to make the switch to boxing.

Justine Fortune, one of Manny Pacquiao’s coaches, agreed, adding that it would be unjust to pit them against each other.

He even went so far as to question the Irishman’s entitlement to battle the eight-division champion after back-to-back defeats.

“It’s unjust to pit them against each other like that. Conor has a 1-5 record in his previous six fights. Why are you going to fight Conor McGregor? Manny does not deserve to fight McGregor. Why should McGregor get paid? What makes him think he has the right to fight Manny? Fortune added, “McGregor has lost after loss after loss.”