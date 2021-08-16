Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, and Logan Paul are all on Jake Paul’s fight hit list.

As he continues his boxing career, Jake Paul has given a list of ten boxers he wants to face next.

On August 28, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, but he’s already looking ahead to his next opponent.

Canelo Alvarez is a boxer who competes in the welterweight

Jake Paul revealed his selection in a video shared by Showtime Boxing, and his top choice for his fourth professional bout is none other than Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Since turning professional 16 years ago, the Mexican has won 56 of his 59 fights, 38 of them by KO, and has only experienced one defeat.

#PaulWoodley 8.29 on SHO PPV, courtesy of @jakepaul. pic.twitter.com/64kWhWUvGR

August 14, 2021 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing)

Alvarez is the world’s finest pound-for-pound fighter, according to ESPN, The Ring, the Boxing Writers Association of America, and BoxRec. He has won world titles in four weight classes, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

“Anything is possible—my objective is to win the global championship and be able to laugh and say I accomplished it. Last week, the YouTube sensation told British station talkSPORT that the ultimate fight would be against Canelo.

“I want to leave an eternal legacy by making history and proving people incorrect. In this sport, I am confident that I can become one of the finest in the world. Boxing is the ideal sport for proving critics wrong.”

However, Paul’s prospects of facing Canelo appear to be extremely remote, as the latter is focused on defending his belts, and getting into the ring with a YouTube sensation will serve no purpose.

Nate Diaz is a popular actor in the United States.

The UFC’s Nate Diaz or his brother Nick Diaz, the former Strikeforce, WEC, and IFC welterweight champion, are next on Paul’s list.

The Diaz brothers are followed by Kamaru Usman, the reigning UFC welterweight champion and current No. 2 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Tommy Fury is a boxer who is known for his

The eighth person on the list is Tommy Fury, the half brother of two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. Since turning professional, the 22-year-old has won each of his six fights and will face Anthony Taylor later this month as part of the. This is a condensed version of the information.