Conor McGregor, an MMA fighter, throws an embarrassingly bad first pitch at a Cubs game.

Conor McGregor, a mixed martial artist (MMA) star and recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) participant, threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs home game on Tuesday. McGregor’s pitch landed somewhere between the catcher and the on-deck circle, causing social media to lash out at the fighting superstar.

It was dubbed the worst first pitch in Wrigley Field’s illustrious history by one outlet.

The ceremonial pitch was thrown at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday night before the Cubs faced the Minnesota Twins in an interleague game.

pic.twitter.com/hv46dG6P8m

September 21, 2021 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani)

In a light, checkered suit, McGregor walked to the mound, conducted a wind up, tapped his boots on the ground, and delivered an erroneous throw with his left hand. The catcher was taken off guard by the wayward throw to third base. The ball soared to the left of the catcher, crashing into the field’s stone wall.

While taking Twitter shots at McGregor, social media mocked him.

One fan wrote, “Holy 50 cent.”

Another remarked, “Honestly, his best performance in a sports situation in a long time.”

At the Cubs game, SBNation dubbed it the “Worst First Pitch Ever.”

People wondered if McGregor had ever thrown a baseball before, or if he had even warmed up before the pitch.

McGregor recently broke his leg in the first round of UFC 264 versus Dustin Poirier, which resulted in the fight being called off in the first round.