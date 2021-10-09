Conor Bradley discusses his ‘dream come true’ at Liverpool and his long-term goals.

Conor Bradley, a Liverpool defender, has had an eventful year thus far.

Before making his first Liverpool appearance against Norwich in the Carabao Cup last month, the 18-year-old earned his senior debut for Northern Ireland in May and signed a new contract with the Reds this summer.

Bradley, who started the game at Carrow Road as a right-back, hailed the experience as “a dream come true,” despite being slightly concerned when he conceded a penalty in the first half of the 3-0 victory.

The teenage defender has experienced a smooth transition to the first-team system since joining from Dungannon United in 2019, but believes he is unsurprised by his achievements thus far.

“If I didn’t think I could play for Liverpool, I wouldn’t have joined,” he remarked.

“I knew from the moment I signed. I had faith in myself that one day I’d be able to put on the first team shirt.

“To go on and do that after all the hard work I’ve put in at Liverpool over the last two years has been incredible, and I’m simply incredibly proud.”

“All you have to do is believe in yourself.” If you don’t believe in yourself, there’s no purpose in playing football.” Since coming up from Barry Lewtas’ Under-23s to work with the main team, Bradley has gotten a lot of support from Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool group.

Prior to making his Reds debut, both Klopp and Andy Robertson advised him to play his own game, according to the Northern Ireland international.

Both his club and national team managers appear to believe the boyhood Liverpool supporter may play a position in midfield or as a winger in the future, after he impressed on the international stage.

For the time being, Bradley is focused on learning from Trent Alexander-Arnold and has outlined his five-year goals.

“I think I could play further up on the wing or in midfield, but I’m comfortable at right-back.” “I’ll play anywhere they want me to,” he told the Irish Independent.

“It’s something I’d like to do.””

