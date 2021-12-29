‘Confused and irresponsible,’ says the national press in response to Liverpool’s setback against Leicester.

Liverpool’s Premier League title chances were dealt a serious setback on Tuesday night when they were defeated by Leicester City.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 at the King Power Stadium, due to a goal from former Everton teenager Ademola Lookman in the second half.

In the first half, Mohamed Salah missed a penalty and the ensuing rebound, while Sadio Mane lost a chance through on goal.

The result puts Liverpool in second position, six points behind Manchester City, and level on points with third-placed Chelsea heading into Sunday’s crucial match at Stamford Bridge.

Here is a selection of what national media outlets had to say about Liverpool’s defeat at the King Power Stadium.

“This was a major blow to Liverpool, who might be nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City by the end of the night.”

“Liverpool fans will hold inquests into the necessity for their American owner, Fenway Sports Group, to renew the squad, particularly in midfield, as well as anger over Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané’s failure to take their chances.”

“However, there are two sides to every tale and two sides to every game, and Leicester City were just superior in every way.” Despite having only two days to prepare for this game, they appeared to be more energized and hungry than Liverpool, who had six days.

“After all of the erroneous doubts about Brendan Rodgers, he put his team in the correct form and mindset to beat his previous club. Rodgers, one of the best managers in the Premier League, made a game-changing substitution after 56 minutes, bringing on Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig, who scored three minutes later. Lookman never quite found his feet at Everton, scoring only once in 36 Premier League outings, but the fans at Goodison Park are now shouting his praises.

“Despite the fact that Leicester’s resources were decimated, they possessed a makeshift defense and midfield that held off all Liverpool could throw at them.” Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey, two Leicester midfielders, played at center back and excelled, keeping Liverpool from scoring for the first time in 35 games. After all the doubts about Leicester’s ability to defend corners, they have shown themselves.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”