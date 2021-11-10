Confidant Gives Bray Wyatt’s Future Clarity In WWE News

Fans of professional wrestling have been waiting to see what Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) would do after leaving the WWE, and it now appears that he is heading for Hollywood.

Jason Baker, Wyatt’s close friend and colleague, stated in an exclusive interview with Metro’s Alistair McGeorge that he and Wyatt are filming a feature picture together at the end of the month.

“We’re filming in Tennessee in two weeks. It’s a feature film, and it’s something really unique. “I’d say Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu is probably the best way to explain it,” Baker told McGeorge.

Ichi the Killer is a controversial Japanese horror film about the yakuza that was released in 2001 and has since been banned in various countries owing to graphic violence representations.

When you combine that with the musical fantasy aspects in Xanadu, it’s only natural to question how Wyatt and Baker would blend the two drastically different genres once it’s released.

After Baker shared a photo of them on what appeared to be a Warner Brothers movie lot in Burbank, California in late October, fans of Wyatt went into full conjecture mode.

While his WWE future remains uncertain, Wyatt has changed his Twitter name and username to his real-life first name, Windham—a sign that he has ruled out a return to the company.

Baker also knocked down any suggestions that the former WWE superstar’s Wyatt and “The Fiend” personas will make a cameo in this film, implying instead that the wrestler is going in a “totally other route.”

This latest Wyatt update just supports Fightful Select’s claim from October 28 that he was in Los Angeles “fielding queries on Hollywood projects.”

Fans of the product praised Wyatt’s brilliant use of psychological terror during his tenure in WWE, as it brought back a sense of the over-the-top production that dominated the pro wrestling industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite what many assumed to be reports of him appearing on either WWE’s Smackdown or AEW’s Rampage programming in late October, it appears that the 34-year-highly old’s awaited comeback to the ring will be put on hold for the time being.

"We had some meetings out there, and things happened, and things progressed, and now we're off to shoot this big film."