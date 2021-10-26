Complications Arise With Managers Linked To Taking Solskjaer’s Job at Manchester United, According To Rumors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United may be coming to an end, but the candidates tipped to replace him aren’t keen.

Multiple reports have claimed that Brendan Rogers of Leicester City, Antonio Conte of Inter Milan, and Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid are among the candidates for the manager’s job at Old Trafford.

The Leicester City manager has been widely connected with Manchester United, according to Caught Offside.

Rogers, on the other hand, has his sights set on Pep Guardiola’s job at Manchester City, who is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium in 2023.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Conte is open to taking over at Manchester United but has reservations about the team’s structure.

With executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward tendering his resignation, as stated by their sources, the Italian manager would want to be reassured first about the club’s destiny.

Conte’s ethics is also being questioned, according to Caught Offside, as their sources claim that the Italian manager is being investigated for his under-the-table agreements while at Chelsea from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, according to a recent tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Conte has been interested in the Manchester United position for some time, but no formal offer has been made to him.

Despite being linked to Cristiano Ronaldo as a coach at Real Madrid, Zidane is not interested in taking over as manager of Manchester United, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The doubt surrounding Solskjaer stems from the Norwegian manager’s role in Manchester United’s worst home defeat in club history, a 5-0 loss to archrivals Liverpool.

Manchester United fans booed the squad as they went into the locker room for halftime before Mohamed Salah scored his hat-trick in the 50th minute, which was Liverpool’s fifth goal of the game.

Manchester United has not won in their past four English Premier League games, and has suffered five defeats in their last nine games overall.

The additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, both highly regarded world-class talents, were seen as movements toward a more aggressive title defense this season.

Manchester United fans were expecting a strong run to numerous accolades when Cristiano Ronaldo announced his comeback, but they have only been rewarded with sadness.

Their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League.