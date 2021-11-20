Collin Sexton’s season-ending injury has put the Cavaliers in a difficult situation.

After undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season.

According to the Associated Press, the 22-year-old guard was injured during the Cavaliers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.

The Cavs did not provide an update on the condition of the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft until Friday, when they disclosed that Sexton had undergone surgery in Atlanta on Wednesday.

According to Basketball-Reference, Sexton only appeared in 11 games with the Cavaliers this season, averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s second-leading scorer was 6-foot-1 guard Darius Garland, who averaged 17.8 points per game.

With Sexton out, the Cavs will have to deal with even more issues. They are currently ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference and may require extra assistance.

Evan Mobley is also out for the Cavs at the time. Due to an elbow sprain, the rookie center is expected to miss a month.

This latest setback is a setback for Sexton, who is attempting to convince Cleveland and other NBA teams that he is a long-term investment. He was unable to secure a contract extension before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, but he might have exploited the present season to secure a lucrative contract next offseason.

Sexton’s future is in jeopardy with him on the bench. Despite the fact that he was regarded as an important member of the Cavs, his name was frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors.

His proclivity for wanting the ball in his hands as much as possible has irritated his teammates. Sexton is a score-first player, but his inability to make the right decisions throughout games is what most people are concerned about.

As previously stated, Cavaliers management is still evaluating Sexton’s ability to integrate with Garland and Mobley in the future. But no word yet on how much they’re willing to pay for Sexton.

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets are among the players in Sexton’s 2018 NBA Draft class who have already received significant offers from their respective teams.

Murray was handed a five-year, $170 million contract extension, while Fox was awarded a five-year, $163 million contract extension.