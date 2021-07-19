Collin Morikawa’s 2021 Open Championship Purse and Payout Breakdown: How Much Did He Win?

Collin Morikawa became the first newcomer to win both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship on Sunday.

Last year, the American won his first major at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, and he added a second at Royal St. George’s in Kent, southeast England, on Sunday.

Morikawa recorded a 66 in the final round to complete the tournament at 15-under par, two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth and four shots ahead of world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who both had 4-under par final rounds.

Louis Oosthuizen, who had led for 54 holes until shooting 71 on Sunday and finishing tied for third with Rahm at 11-under, had another instance of so close and yet so far.

Since winning The Open in 2010, the South African has finished second or third in eight majors.

Morikawa’s victory came with a sizable payoff, with the American taking home $2.07 million in prize money, the greatest sum awarded to a champion in the tournament’s history.

The Open had never given out a prize of $2 million or more before, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry winning $1.93 million in 2019—the tournament being canceled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Morikawa received the same amount as Hideki Matsuyama did after winning The Masters in April.

Phil Mickelson earned $2.16 million after winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, in May, while Rahm earned $2.25 million after winning the U.S. Open last month.

The Open’s total purse of $11.5 million was the largest in tournament history, matching that of The Masters, but it was significantly less than the $12 million awarded by the PGA Championship and the $12.5 million available at the U.S. Open.

Spieth was paid $1.19 million for finishing second on Sunday, with Rahm and Oosthuizen each receiving $682,500.

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa won $480,000 for placing fifth, while Brooks Koepka and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada each received $386,500 for finishing tied for sixth.

Morikawa made a course recording.

Morikawa’s 15-under total was a 72-hole record at Royal St. George’s, where the winning score has been 5-under or lower in 13 of the 15 Open Championships held there.

He now has two children. This is a condensed version of the information.